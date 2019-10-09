Hays Travel to buy 555 Thomas Cook stores after collapse of holiday company
Hays Travel has announced it is to buy 555 Thomas Cook stores after the collapse of the holiday firm.
The travel agent has already recruited 421 former Thomas Cook staff and has offered employment to more of the airline's personnel.
All passengers who were stuck abroad have been returned to the UK.
The deal will boost the high street presence of Hays, the UK's largest independent travel group.
"This represents an important step in the liquidation process, as we seek to realise the company's assets," said David Chapman, the official receiver of Thomas Cook.
John and Irene Hays, managing director and group chair of Hays Travel, said: "Thomas Cook was a much-loved brand employing talented people. We look forward to working with many of them."
Hays Travel started as a small shop in Seaham and is now the UK’s largest independent travel agency with a £1 billion turnover and more than 500 head office staff - now all under one roof.
It has branches across the region including Sunderland, South Shields, Hartlepool and Northumberland.
At the weekend, we reported that it has taken on more than 90 Thomas Cook staff across the country, with more offers pending.
New staff have been mainly placed in retail branches across the country, with a number also taking up positions in head office.
Hays Travel has praised the ‘quality of applicants’ and also held an event at its new head office at Gilbridge House in Sunderland to celebrate the new building and to thank staff for their efforts.