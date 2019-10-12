Hays Travel re-opens first Thomas Cook stores - and promises that more are to follow this weekend
Hays Travel has re-opened 123 former Thomas Cook stores - with more expected to welcome customers across the weekend.
The Sunderland-based company has now given jobs to 1,761 former Thomas Cook employees and more applications are still being processed.
It was announced this week that the firm had acquired former Thomas Cook premises across the country.
And Hays’ new branding was tried out first at the ex-Thomas Cook store in The Bridges, Sunderland, – with owners John and Irene hailed as “Heroes of the High Street”.
The couple has appeared on a number of news broadcasts and spoken to more than 50 journalists since the announcement of their company’s purchase was made.
John Hays, Owner and Managing Director of Hays Travel, said: "It’s incredible how much our fantastic teams have done in just three days.
“They’ll be working over the weekend too on recruitment and getting stores open.
“Irene and I, and all of our now-extended Hays Travel family, are really overwhelmed with the continuing support and goodwill messages we are receiving from everyone.
"We are delighted to have welcomed customers back into the stores, started re-branding and booked our first holidays already and that’s a tribute to our great people who have stopped at nothing to make this happen."
The first Hays Travel holiday booked in a Thomas Cook store happened on Thursday, October 10 at the Debenham Centre in South Shields.
This exciting result was a team effort between new colleagues of both South Shields shops sharing expertise and technology.
*The 0800 215 5995 helpline is open all weekend.