The company, headquartered at Monkton Business Park in Hebburn with bases in London, Edinburgh and Belfast, provides IT expertise and cloud services to companies, and has ‘Advanced Specialist Gold-level’ partnerships with leading industry names including Microsoft, Citrix and VMware.

Its UK clients includes a range of public and private sector organisations with staff numbers ranging from SME level to 150,000 seats.

HTG will move to the two-storey, 5,000 sq ft former TSG Marine offices, following a full revamp. The new premises will see the company build the region’s first Microsoft Centre of Excellence.

(L-R) George Galloway, Sales and Marketing Director; Alan McBurney, Technical Director; Kevin Howell, CEO; Sarah Howell, Finance Director; Niall Quinn, Operations Director; with the HTG team.

CEO Kevin Howell said: “This move to a much bigger location comes on the back of a series of contract wins across the UK, thanks to our ability to apply the latest innovative cloud technology to solve business problems for clients in any sector and of any size, all backed up by great customer service.

“Organisations right across the board continue to shift more of their infrastructure to cloud, thanks to its proven ability to support digital business transformation that boosts productivity and improves customer service, and enable the secure remote working that has now become the norm.

“IT has moved from being a business support, to being the essential cornerstone on which every organisation stands, and the global cloud market is expected to be worth $474billion this year. Our top level partnerships with Microsoft and other leading vendors give us a major advantage over our competitors, and we are confident we will achieve our £30m turnover and create a team of 150 staff in line with our business plan.

“We have already made some key appointments to our senior leadership team to help achieve our goals, and our new HQ provides us with the perfect base from which to expand the business, create more jobs here in our heartland, and support our customers in their digital journeys.