North East developer Modo Bloc has revealed proposals for an empty brownfield site off Claypath Lane and the A194.

The Newcastle-based firm wants to build three 1,205 sq ft units, as well as a Starbucks drive-thru complete with charging bays for electric vehicles.

The company says there has been already been significant interest in the scheme, with one of the units already let while the other two would be available separately or could be merged to create a single unit with 2,410 sq ft of floorspace.

The development is expected to create up to 30-40 jobs once fully completed and let.

Modo Bloc managing director George Jenkins said the scheme was a landmark for the firm: “This is a small but exciting commercial development and the first pairing we have had with a blue-chip tenant.

"It’s a perfect roadside location where demand for modern business units is high.”

Director Ollie Stapleton said the company had considered a number of options for the South Shields plot before settling on the r scheme: “We looked at various ideas for the site but, after extensive research, we believe it works best as a small commercial park comprising a Starbucks and three retail/commercial units,” he said.

How the new site will look

"This site has been abandoned for some time, so we are excited to be breathing life back into the location, helping to regenerate South Shields.”

Modo Bloc is already looking at other commercial development sites around the region, including an opportunity in Sunderland. The firm recently established a new division, Modo Bloc Construction, to help it move forward with new residential and commercial developments.

Earlier this year, the company secured planning permission from Stockton Borough Council to build 22 light industrial units on a brownfield site on Cowpen Lane Industrial Estate, Billingham and construction of 30,000 sf ft of new industrial space is well under way.

The plans include a Starbucks drive-thru similar to this one in Newcastle Road