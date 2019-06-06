How the Port of Tyne is cutting sickness rates and improving its employees' health

The Port of Tyne is celebrating after achieving a prestigious award for its work in improving employees' health.

Launched in 2014, its ‘Help Yourself to Health’ campaigns are designed to raise awareness and support employees in improving their health and wellbeing.

The Port has tackled issues as diverse as first aid hints and tips, fitness and exercise, dental care, financial wellbeing, and men’s and women’s health.

Having successfully progressed from the bronze, silver and gold standards, the Port has now achieved the continuing excellence standard in the Better Health at Work Awards.

It has already reaped the benefits through a reduction in levels of sickness absence.

The campaigns have also prompted some workers to seek further medical advice to treat underling health conditions that might not have come to light without the programme.

Related: Healthy goals: New partnership between South Shields FC and Port of Tyne aims to improve health and well-being in South Tyneside



During the last 12 months, employees from across the business have taken part in sessions focusing on healthy eating, mental health awareness, financial wellbeing, cold and flu prevention, and alcohol awareness.

Feedback has been received through health advocates, the Port's employee forum and trade union representatives.

Louise Tinkler, director of human resources and communications, said: “The wellbeing programme at the Port of Tyne is making a positive impact in improving employee health.

"In particular, the commitment and enthusiasm demonstrated by our health advocates to improving the wellbeing of all employees has been instrumental in taking the workplace health agenda forward.”

Related: Customer Service honour for Port of Tyne



The Port of Tyne has already started to deliver a series of wellbeing initiatives focusing on areas such as the importance of staying hydrated, and encouraging employees to have a regular health check.

Employees are encouraged to take part in the ‘Help Yourself to Health’ campaigns, with managers promoting the benefits and sessions being arranged to maximise participation.

For those unable to attend a session, many of the initiatives provided employees with an information pack to take home, including directing them to the appropriate support services.