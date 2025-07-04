How to handle battery waste safely: Tips from skip hire expert

Discarded electronic cigarette vapes that have been collected from roads and pavements shot over a pale concrete slab background

New analysis of official fire service and recycling compliance data has revealed the UK’s growing struggle with battery waste and which local councils are leading the charge in offering solutions.

The findings, analysed by Mountain Skip Hire in Peterborough come amid a sharp rise in lithium-ion battery-related fires, with over 1,330 incidents recorded across the UK in 2024. While slightly down from 1,338 in 2023, this still marks a staggering 93% increase compared to just two years earlier. Fires caused by batteries in e-bikes, e-scooters, and small electronics have become a daily concern for local authorities and waste operators.

Despite the risks, most UK households still lack proper kerbside recycling options for batteries. Only services covering around 23% of UK households currently offer kerbside battery collection. However, a handful of councils are rolling out proactive kerbside schemes to address the growing safety and environmental threat.

Since 2022 Somerset Council has had a kerbside collection scheme of small batteries and waste from electrical and electronic equipment. In 2023 Lancaster City Council launched an initiative with small, sealed tubs for kerbside pickup, and just last year West Berkshire Council launched a scheme with battery boxes placed on top of recycling bins.

Councils have seen improvements in recycling rates since adopting kerbside collection options, with Somerset alone seeing a 20% drop in general waste, reduced fires, and their recycling rate jumping to 56% in the 2023-2024 financial year.

While battery collection volumes are increasing with councils seeing improvements through schemes and initiatives, the UK has still not met its EU-mandated 45% battery recycling target. The 2024 collection rate of portable batteries stood at 41.5% by Q3, according to the Environment Agency. Encouragingly, 2025’s first quarter saw the highest-ever volume collected, with 6,715 tonnes of portable batteries retrieved nationwide, a 25% year-on-year increase.

Speaking on the findings Darren Bletchley, from Mountain Skip Hire commented:

“The rise in battery fires is alarming, but it’s also avoidable. We regularly see batteries turning up in skips and general waste, which puts our teams and facilities at risk. Most people don’t realise how dangerous lithium-ion batteries can be when they’re damaged or crushed.

“What’s clear from the data is that councils with proper kerbside battery schemes are seeing real improvements, not just in recycling rates but in fire prevention too. There’s no reason this can’t be rolled out nationally. We need consistent collection services and better public awareness before this becomes a much bigger issue.”

Darren Bletchley’s top tips for reducing battery fire risk and improving recycling at home:

Tape Your Terminals

“Before recycling, tape over the terminals of used batteries to prevent short-circuiting, which can cause fires in bins or trucks.”

Taping terminals reduces the risk of sparks or heat buildup, which can trigger fires during collection processing.

Avoid Charging Indoors Overnight

“Charging e-bikes or scooters indoors especially overnight is the most common fire trigger. Use quality chargers and don’t leave them unattended.”

Many battery fires happen while people are sleeping. Always charge in a well-ventilated area, on hard, non-flammable surfaces.

Use Designated Recycling Points

“If your council doesn’t offer kerbside pickup, supermarkets, electronics stores, and recycling centres often have battery drop-off bins.”

These points are equipped to safely handle battery waste and ensure materials are recycled responsibly.

Don’t Bin Batteries or Electronics

“Never throw batteries whether loose or inside devices in your general waste. It’s not just bad for the environment; it’s dangerous.”

When crushed in bins or waste trucks, batteries can spark fires or leak harmful chemicals into landfill.

Ask Your Council for Better Services

“More public demand means more local change. Councils respond to resident feedback when prioritising kerbside schemes.”

Raising awareness and contacting your local authority can help expand recycling services and reduce fire risks in your area.