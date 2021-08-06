Huge B&M store opens in South Shields after expanding into town's empty Debenhams unit

The popular discount shop in Waterloo Square welcomed customers into its newly-expanded 25,000 sq.ft store for the first time on Friday, August 6.

Ahead of opening, the store was closed for five days from Saturday, July 31 to allow staff to set up the new unit.

But at 9am on Friday, B&M fans flocked back to the store to snap up bargains from an even greater range of stock.

The huge B&M store in Waterloo Square, South Shields, opened to customers on Friday, August 6.

The store manager said: “We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new and improved store, we’re all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our customers.”

B&M bosses said the decision to expand came following feedback from South Shields customers who said they wanted a larger shop in the town.

Now B&M shoppers will be spoilt for choice with a wider variety of branded groceries on offer including food, drink, baby food and pet food.

The B&M store in Waterloo Square, South Shields, celebrated its expansion with a balloon arch.

B&M moved into its current site in 2018, three years after it had been abandoned by BHS, during the department store’s own financial troubles.

It announced in spring 2021 that it would be taking over another big-name chain’s premises next door – that of Debenham’s

The company confirmed in April 2020 that its South Shields store, which at the time was closed due to the first national coronavirus lockdown, would not reopen once restrictions eased.

The firm’s decision to file for administration initially saw its Waterloo Square outlet among seven identified for closure, leading to more than 470 job losses across the UK.

The B&M store in South Shields town centre has expanded into the empty BHS unit next door.

In January 2021, online clothes seller Boohoo bought Debenhams for £55million, in a deal which saw the chain’s remaining 118 stores earmarked for closure.

Recent years have seen a number of major retail chains pull out of King Street, with recent losses including WH Smith in autumn 2020.

The vision for the future of South Shields’ core includes moving South Tyneside College into the town centre, providing new facilities and boosting footfall.