Victoria Clarke, Director, and Caroline Connaughton, Managing Director, are bringing The Job Show back to the Stadium of Light.

Recruitment and careers event The Job Show has again teamed up with Sunderland City Council and will return to The Stadium of Light on Thursday, November 14, from 10.30am till 2pm.

The free-to-attend event will showcase dozens of companies recruiting for a range of sectors.

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller said: ‘’This is now the fifth time we have welcomed The Job Show to Sunderland and we are delighted to be hosting it once again at the Stadium of Light.

Members of the public at a previous Job Show event held at The Stadium of Light

“It’s great to see so many local, regional and national employers getting involved and making a difference, providing a wide range of jobs and improving the prospects for many people in Sunderland and the region. The Job Show attracts job seekers from Northumberland to Teesside and everywhere else in between.

“It also provides opportunities for individuals wishing to access training or to have the chance to learn new skills or discover new talents – all of which helps boost the local and regional economy’’.

Job Show director Victoria Clarke added: ‘’We are delighted to be back in the North East - it is a great pleasure to be working in partnership once again with Sunderland City Council. We thank them for their continued support and together with all our exhibitors taking part we will continue to make a difference to our communities.”

Visit www.thejobshow.com where you can register to attend.