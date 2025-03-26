Two South Shields-born businessmen are celebrating their company picking up two industry-leading awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Smith and his business partner, Ian Bates, are celebrating picking up two prestigious printing industry awards at the Print Week Awards 2025.

The South Shields-born duo purchased Statex, which is based in Newcastle’s Kingston Park, a couple of years ago and have invested heavily in new equipment since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their efforts have paid off after the picked up the ‘Innovation of the Year’ and ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year’ at an awards ceremony in London earlier this month.

North East-based Statex secured two prestigious awards at the Print Week Awards 2025. | Telling Photography (www.tellingphotography.com)

In receiving the awards, it means that the North East company was recognised by its peers and industry leaders as being a key player within the printing sector.

Peter has spoken of his pride at winning the awards and praised the team at Statex for their efforts in helping deliver the accolades for the company.

He said: “Myself and Ian, both raised in South Shields, are absolutely thrilled and immensely proud to have won both the ‘Innovation of the Year’ and ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year’ awards at the Print Week Awards 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These prestigious national accolades, recognised by our peers and industry leaders, are a testament to the dedication, creativity, and expertise of our incredible team at Statex.

“From a personal perspective, I’m very proud to have been raised in the North East of England and it’s great that Statex and this area has been recognised on such a distinguished stage, particularly when we are up against some of the biggest names in print.

“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of print technology and delivering exceptional solutions for our clients, all of which wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for our team at Statex and the support from our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find out more about Statex by visiting: https://statex.co.uk/.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.