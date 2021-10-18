The function room, on the top floor of Rosie’s II in South Shields town centre, will be used for weddings, christening and other events.

Owners say the new two-story venue has got off to a positive start – and are hoping things get even better with the launch of the function room.

The venue held a special showcase event to demonstrate what the it can offer.

Manager Leanne Baker said: “What a fantastic turnout we had. Thank you to everyone who popped along and we hope you were just as amazed as we are.”

Rosie’s II took over the former Frankie’s Diner building on Ocean Road and underwent a complete revamp before opening.

The cafe described the response to it’s opening as ‘overwhelming’ and have been delighted to see regular customers visit from Jarrow as well as new faces in the town centre.

Rosie’s in Jarrow, which is owned by Leanne’s dad, Robert Baker, caters for events across South Tyneside and provides a daily meal delivery service.

The business plans to move all of its catering services to the new, bigger, premises in South Shields, but will continue to cater for customers across the region.

Speaking at the opening of Rosie’s II, Leanne, who grew up at the Lawe Top, told how she had always hoped to open a business in the town centre, and was glad to see the cafe going down well with customers old and new alike.

“We had a mixture of people coming from Jarrow to see the new shop and new customers who wanted to see what we’re all about, so it was nice to see new and familiar faces,” she said.

:: Rosie’s II is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday.