Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined what life will look like under Step 4, with restrictions on being seated and table service in hospitality due to end at this point.

Gazette readers had differing views on whether or not table service should carry on – highlighting the additional work for employees and impact of cost for venues.

An announcement is due on Monday, July 12 as to whether Step 4 will definitely go ahead one week later on July 19.

This is what you said on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Allison Forster: “It’s nice, but would like to just pop to [the] bar if wanted a drink when staff are busy.”

Joanne Rylance: “Would like to have the choice if the pubs could accommodate.”

Readers have been sharing their views on table service after Step 4 of the roadmap. Picture: Mark Case/Getty Images.

Craig Stewart: “Have sections [for] those who are having food [...] and those who want a drink can go to the bar.”

Gemma Hodgson: “Yes have the apps with table service and people can go to the bar if they wish.”

Tracy Robson: “Table service yes, those stupid apps NO!”

Stephen Sullivan: “It’s just not a suitable option for all hospitality businesses. Table service in my bar would mean remaining at a reduced capacity with more staff.

"I think in the short term when restrictions lift we might introduce a ‘secure’ night where seated-only table service and limited numbers remain in place, for those who don’t feel quite ready for ‘Freedom Day’!”

