South Tyneside Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses including restaurants and takeaways a range of food hygiene ratings after recent assessments.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one star meaning major improvement is necessary, two stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

During inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

Businesses in South Tyneside have received new food hygiene ratings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.

Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:

NE32

Food hygiene ratings range on a scale of 0-5

Viking Tandoori Takeaway - 2 Grange Rd W, Jarrow, NE32 3JA - Awarded three stars on July 26

NE33

Willies Backyard Burgers - 100-102 Ocean Rd, South Shields, NE33 2JF - Awarded four stars on July 29

NE34

Burger South Shields - 317 Prince Edward Rd, South Shields, NE34 7LZ - Awarded four stars on July 29

Superfry - 289 Sunderland Rd, South Shields, NE34 6RB - Awarded three stars on August 4