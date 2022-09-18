Latest food hygiene ratings for South Shields and Jarrow businesses released
A number of South Tyneside businesses including restaurants and takeaways have recently been awarded new food hygiene ratings.
South Tyneside Council food safety inspectors have given a number of businesses including restaurants and takeaways a range of food hygiene ratings after recent assessments.
Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one star meaning major improvement is necessary, two stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.
During inspection, officers look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.
Read More
In order to get a top rating of five, a business must do well in all elements of food hygiene standards and if this is not given the officer will explain the actions needed to improve.
Scroll down to read the full list of recent ratings in postcode order:
NE32
Viking Tandoori Takeaway - 2 Grange Rd W, Jarrow, NE32 3JA - Awarded three stars on July 26
NE33
Willies Backyard Burgers - 100-102 Ocean Rd, South Shields, NE33 2JF - Awarded four stars on July 29
NE34
Burger South Shields - 317 Prince Edward Rd, South Shields, NE34 7LZ - Awarded four stars on July 29
Superfry - 289 Sunderland Rd, South Shields, NE34 6RB - Awarded three stars on August 4
The inspections are ordered by the Food Standards Agency, an independent Government department working to protect public health and consumers’ wider interests in relation to food.