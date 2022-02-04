Win Valentine's Mariners cards

North East graphic artist James Dixon, who owns Lines Behind, had already teamed up with Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall to create a limited edition community shirt for South Shields FC.

Now, he’s created Valentine’s cards that celebrate people’s passion for the club – and we have three pairs to give away.

One reads “I Love South Shields Football Club More Than You” while the other says “I Love You More Than South Shields Football Club.”

James Dixon with Jade Thirlwall

What started as James drawing greetings cards in his spare room has grown into a successful design and illustration business, with his greeting cards stocked in Paperchase, Scribbler and Fenwick and he works with high-profile clients including bakery chain Greggs.

He’s also known for his stacked illustration prints which depict iconic people and places of the North East.

Speaking about his new cards, the designer said: “I know how passionate the Mariners are so I wanted to bring this design into my iconic card ranges along with Nando’s and Greggs etc.

“The response has been great. We’ve shifted hundreds, after all it’s the perfect valentines card for the avid Mariner.”

The Lines Behind Valentine's-edition Mariners cards

James is a NUFC fan, but he says the Mariners have a special place in his heart.

"I’m a Geordie through and through, so Newcastle United is my team,” he explained. “But South Shields Football Club have a huge place in my heart. The team have been very helpful in my success and I love to give back where I can.

"I think the appointment of Kevin Phillip is brilliant for the club and the fan base. It’s all black and white at my end, but South Shields Football Club is great and the best in the area with their ever-growing facilities and superb footballers.”

Cards are available to purchase at LinesBehind.Com

There's two designs from which to choose

Win

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of cards, answer this question: in which year did the Mariners win the FA Vase?

A:: 2016

B:: 2017

Mariners fans at Wembley

C: 2018

Email your answer, along with your name and postal address to [email protected] by 9am on Tuesday, February 8.