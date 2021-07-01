Looking inside Envision's existing battery plant near Nissan.

Look inside the Envision factory making batteries for the Nissan Leaf as new plant announced for Wearside

As car giant Nissan announces a new battery plant will be build at its Sunderland facility, we take a look inside an existing factory nearby.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:48 am

It was confirmed on Thursday, July 1 that the company will bring more than 1,600 new jobs through the building of a new electric car and huge battery plant on Wearside, with the facility created in partnership with Japan-based Envision AESC.

Envision already operates a factory near the Sunderland plant, making batteries for the Nissan Leaf.

As the news broke on Thursday, we took a tour through Envision’s existing battery plant. Here are some pictures from inside.

1. Power

The battery that goes into a Nissan Leaf.

2. Envision

The Japan-based company already operates a battery plant near to Nissan, where it produces batteries for the Leaf.

3. Tour

The new battery plant is expected to open in the next few years.

4. At work

The newly-announced battery plant and the building of a new electric car are expected to bring more than 1,600 jobs.

