Lovell appointed to Beyond Housing’s Development Contractor Framework

The North East region of Lovell has been appointed to Beyond Housing’s Development Contractor Framework.

The arrangement means that the developer, which has its headquarters in Houghton le Spring, is in a prime position to bid for construction contracts worth more than £3 million with the affordable housing provider.

Beyond Housing is one of the largest registered housing providers in the North East and North Yorkshire, which currently provides 15,000 homes to 30,000 customers. The organisation has a development strategy to develop or acquire 2,750 homes by 2030.

Contracts awarded under the four-year framework will predominantly be for affordable new-build houses, flats and bungalows but may also include conversion/remodelling contracts, associated public realm works, buildings associated with sustainable neighbourhoods and commercial small-scale enterprise and regeneration projects.

Phil Jones, Head of Land and Partnerships at the North East region of Lovell, said: “Our selection for Beyond Housing’s Development Contractor Framework is testament to our understanding of the construction market, housing for sale, intermediate and social housing and ability to assist in the delivery of projects on time and to budget. In addition, we have the expertise, the demonstrable skills and experience of delivering large, often phased, projects of this nature.

“As one of the most experienced new-build contractors in the UK, we have been building for the affordable housing sector for more than 50 years. Whether for housing associations or local authorities, we are the partner of choice for many clients and are very pleased to have been selected as a preferred supplier to bid for construction contracts by Beyond Housing.

“This exciting new relationship clearly demonstrates the potential that we have here within the team at the North East region of Lovell to grow and to expand our level of operations across the region.”

Karen Howard, Development Manager at Beyond Housing, said: “The framework is a strategic partnership between Beyond Housing, Broadacres Housing Association, and North Star Housing Group.

“The organisations will manage the framework together, sharing their expertise to deliver high-quality housing and development projects. Each association will tender their contract opportunities through its own procurement portal, making the process clear and open to all, while encouraging new ideas from development partners.

“Beyond Housing is excited to collaborate with Lovell as we work to deliver our ambitious development programme of affordable rent and low cost home ownership options, together with our outright sales programme through our sales subsidiary Viola Homes. We look forward to utilising Lovell’s extensive experience to help us create thriving communities that meet the diverse needs of our customers.”