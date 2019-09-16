'Major improvements' needed at South Shields takeaway after business awarded one star for food hygiene
Staff at a South Shields takeaway have been ordered to wear “suitable” and “clean” clothing for work after inspectors awarded the business one star for food hygiene.
Biddick Hall Golden Fry, in Fielding Court, South Shields, has been ordered to improve its standards following an inspection by South Tyneside Council.
A report, obtained by the Gazette under Freedom of Information laws, criticises the takeaway's food safety management – and raises issues with the storage of both hot and cold food, disinfecting hands, work surfaces and food equipment and the “inadequate” food hygiene awareness of staff – including wearing suitable, clean and protective clothing.
Inspectors found the temperatures of some “high-risk” foods in refrigeration were too high, while temperatures of hot food have not been correctly monitored.
Concerns were also raised about potential cross contamination after handling food and touching other surfaces, and storing raw and dirty foods in the correct places in the fridge.
Floor tiles were found to be “damaged and cracked”, the inside of a large chest freezer was dirty, while a gas stove was “heavily contaminated” with food debris.
It is a legal requirement for the takeaway to remedy these issues to stop further action being taken.
Further recommendations included introducing a procedure to control the risk of vermin and insects, and using an independent thermometer to check both hot and food cold temperatures.
According to the Food Standards Agency, Biddick Hall Golden Fry, 2-4 Fielding Court, South Shields, was last inspected on Thursday, June 13 and awarded a rating of one, meaning major improvement is necessary.
The rating was awarded after inspectors found that the management of food safety needed major improvement.
The takeaway’s hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were found to be generally satisfactory.
When inspected, businesses are given a rating between zero and five to help customers make choices about where to eat and buy food.
Five means that hygiene standards are very good, four means hygiene stands are good, three means hygiene standards are generally satisfactory and two means some improvement is necessary.
Zero means that urgent improvement is required.
Biddick Hall Golden Fry was contacted for comment by the Gazette.