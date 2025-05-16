The Sunday Times Rich List has been published and Dame Margaret and Helen Barbour are fourth on the North East list with a wealth of £580m, an increase of £43m compared to last year (2024).

The Barbour’s fortune paces the family 253rd in the national rich list.

Helen Barbour and Dame Margaret Barbour at The Fashion Awards 2024. Picture: Getty | Getty

Much of the family’s wealth is built around the success and workforce of the company’s South Shields based manufacturing factory.

The company began in 1894 in the Market Place in South Shields and was set up by John Barbour. The fifth generation family owned business remains in the town, with Barbour's headquarters located in Simonside.

The popular high-end clothing brand sells “classic waxed jackets and country apparel for men, women and children” and has grown from its humble beginnings to sell products in 40 countries all over the world including he United States, Germany, Holland, Austria, France, Italy, Spain, Argentina, New Zealand and Japan.

The outdoor clothing of choice of the Royals, Barbour has been given the Royal Seal of approval with three Royal Warrants endorsing the product.

In 2021 the then Prince Charles visited the South Shields factory where he was welcomed by Dame Margaret Barbour. The now King Charles was visiting the factory to support the company’s policy of the sustainable re-waxing of jackets to extend their lifespan and reduce the need for the production and purchase of new garments.

Dame Margaret and her daughter Helen Barbour established the Women's Fund in 1999 to encourage and support women within Tyne & Wear and Northumberland to develop their full potential.

In 2000, in memory of her mother in law, Margaret Barbour set up The Nancy Barbour Award, an award within the Women's Fund that recognises organisations helping women to play a more active part in the community, particularly those who work with a disability.

The Barbour’s foundation has donated more than £29 million to good causes.