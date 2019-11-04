More than 2,000 jobs at risk as Mothercare announces administration plans for UK business

Mothercare has announced plans to put its UK retail business, which has 79 stores, into administration. Picture: PA.

The retailer, which employs around 2,500 staff, said it will file a notice of intent to appoint administrators for the UK business later on Monday, November 4.

Mothercare UK slumped to a £36.9million loss in the financial year to March 2019, as it has struggled amid a period of turmoil for high street retailers.

The global Mothercare group said it has undertaken a review of the UK business and found that it is "not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability".

It is therefore unable to satisfy the cash needs of the UK arm and filing the notice as part of the restructuring and refinancing process.