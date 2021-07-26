The firm has launched a recruitment drive to boost its manufacturing staff, with both permanent and temporary contracts being offered.

They are now open to applications as the company looks to add to its “world-class manufacturing team” with the new starters to be tasked with helping the plant turn out vehicles to be exported across the globe.

Inside Sunderland's Nissan plant on July 1 this year as a press conference was held to unveil the firm's new Envision-AESC battery plant.

It says with the all-new Qashqai in production and the recent announcement it would be creating the EV36Zero battery plant next to its existing factory, which is set to bring more than 1,600 jobs to the area and also bring in an estimated 4,500 further roles in the supply chain, there has never been a better time to sign up.

Nissan EV36Zero will see Sunderland build the company’s next-generation EV crossover and, in partnership with Sunderland Council, deliver a 100% electric renewable electricity ‘Microgrid.’

The site will build batteries for electric vehicles, in partnership with Envision AESC, which already runs an existing factory near the Sunderland plant making batteries for the Nissan Leaf.

Alan Johnson, Vice President, Manufacturing, Nissan Sunderland Plant, said: “Last month we announced the £1billion investment for Nissan EV36Zero in the plant, the biggest single investment since we opened 35 years ago.

“This is a real vote of confidence in Sunderland from our parent company in Japan and will really reaffirm Sunderland’s reputation as a world-class manufacturer.

“These new recruits will play an important role in preparing the plant for the arrival of the new all electric crossover model, as well as delivering Qashqai, Juke and LEAF to our customers in more than 130 world markets.”

As well as a comprehensive induction program, the company says new employees can also expect to receive a competitive pension, access to a variety of car scheme options and private health care.

Anyone interested in applying can visit www.careersatnissan.co.uk to find out more.

