New Chamber President vows to make the region’s business voice heard

The new woman at the head of the region’s leading business organisation has pledged to ensure North East business expert opinions are not ignored.

Speaking to the 250 guests at the North East England Chamber of Commerce AGM at Ramside Hall, incoming President Lesley Moody MBE said: “We often hear business leaders dismissed as scaremongers when they dare to express a view on the issues that affect them most.

We will continue to campaign for the right investment and policy decisions that will help us build a stronger North East economy. Lesley Moody

“This is not really acceptable, our members know what it takes to build successful businesses, exploit new opportunities and break into new markets and I will help ensure their views are listened to.”

Her business AES Digital Solutions Ltd produces a range of on-line business tools and design and develop bespoke software and on-line solutions for businesses, government organisations and global companies.

In recognition of her exporting expertise she has been appointed a Northern Powerhouse International Trade Champion.

“As Chamber we will continue to campaign for the right investment and policy decisions that will help us build a stronger North East economy,” she said.

“We will continue to grow our region’s influence at a national level, help grow members businesses globally, fight for the connectivity we need to access new markets, make our local towns and cities more competitive and support better education and training to allow everyone in the North East to work and build a career here.

“But if we want these campaigns to be a success, and our views to be taken seriously, we must also all strive to be the best businesses we can be.”

The campaign for her presidency will build on mental health raised by past President John McCabe and focus on the need for more awareness of flexible working and its benefits for both employees and employers.

As part of the AGM there was a panel discussion on the theme of ‘The North East moving into the next decade’ with Alix Bolton, Visualsoft, Harvey Emms, Lichfields, John McCabe, Fusion PR Creative, Stephen King, Go North East and Lesley Moody.

They covered a wide range of questions on issues effecting businesses including what needs to be done to regenerate town centres, what should be done to retain graduates in the region and how the region can be best exploit its strengths in the tech sector.