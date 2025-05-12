New £3.5m retail scheme brings jobs and investment to South Shields

A brownfield site in South Shields is being transformed into a £3.5 million roadside retail scheme, with backing from North East investment firm Develop North PLC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, located off Claypath Lane and the A194, will feature four retail units, including a drive-through Starbucks, Greggs, and Indigo Sun Retail, alongside eight electric vehicle charging stations. The scheme is expected to create up to 40 jobs once completed.

Funding for the development has been secured through a £2.4 million loan from Develop North, a Newcastle-based investment company managed by Tier One Capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is now underway, with Castle House Projects delivering the construction phase, which is expected to take around nine months.

(l-r) James Heslop (Castle House), Brendan O’Grady (Tier One Capital), George Jenkins (Modo Bloc) and Tony (Castle House)

George Jenkins, Managing Director at Modo Bloc, the Newcastle-based developer behind the scheme, said: “We’re pleased to bring a neglected site back into productive use and to support the regeneration of this part of South Tyneside with a high-quality roadside retail offer.

“Developments like this provide long-term economic and consumer value by creating jobs, enhancing local amenities and encouraging further investment in the area.”

The project is the latest in a series of commercial and mixed-use regeneration schemes supported by Develop North, which has invested nearly £100 million in over 40 projects since its inception in 2017. The fund, which is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, has helped to create more than 3,200 jobs and deliver a combined gross development value of nearly £250 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan O’Grady, Fund Manager at Tier One Capital, said: “This is another example of how Develop North funding is helping unlock well-planned developments that deliver real community and commercial value across the North East.

George Jenkins and Brendan O’Grady on site off Claypath Lane

“It’s exactly the kind of project we aim to support, one that regenerates brownfield land, creates jobs, and delivers long-term economic benefit.”

Jenkins added: “This scheme shows what can be achieved with a strong local development team and the right funding partner. We’re delighted to be working with Develop North and Castle House Projects to bring it forward.”