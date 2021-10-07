After a successful first two months serving meals, snacks and drinks to customers, and providing outside catering for functions elsewhere, the team are preparing to host events on-site.

And the team at Rosie’s II are gearing up to show off all it has to offer as an events venue with a showcase day, highlighting how the two-story venue could look for hosting special occasions.

Rosies II Cafe, Ocean Road, South Shields.. Picture by FRANK REID

She said: “We are super excited to showcase the room's potential, in fact the entire building.

“Our outside catering is already filling back up after the pandemic so we are hoping that by having the opening day it will allow people to have the opportunity to come and see that we can also offer a fantastic venue whatever the occasion.

“We are excited to be working alongside Rachel at One Stop Events for the inside decor and can’t wait for everyone to see the transformation. It’s going to be exceptional.”

Inside the new Rosie's II cafe which has opened up in Ocean Road.

Before opening in September, the building underwent a complete revamp, including completely redecorating the second floor to turn into a function room.

Rosie’s in Jarrow, which is owned by Leanne’s dad, Robert Baker, caters for events across South Tyneside and provides a daily meal delivery service.

Speaking at the opening of Rosie’s II, Leanne, who grew up at the Lawe Top, told how she had always hoped to open a business in the town centre, and was glad to see the cafe going down well with customers old and new alike.

“We had a mixture of people coming from Jarrow to see the new shop and new customers who wanted to see what we’re all about, so it was nice to see new and familiar faces,” she said.

The new Rosie's II cafe chef Amanda Robertson.

“The support we’ve had has been fantastic and I want to thank everyone who has been involved and helped out. It’s been so overwhelming.”

:: The Rose’s II showcase will take place on Tuesday October 12, from 12pm-8pm.