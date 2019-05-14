Newcastle United in top four for house price growth in Premier League property table

Newcastle United may have only managed a bottom half Premier League finish this season but they are in the Champions League spots when it comes to property price growth in the area around St James' Park.

While Manchester City held their nerve to see off Liverpool and secure back to back titles, leading estate agent comparison site, GetAgent.co.uk, has looked at how this year’s top flight clubs stack up when looking at house price growth throughout the season.

Premier League property price table.

GetAgent.co.uk looked at the rate of house price growth surrounding each Premier League team's home ground since the start of the season, ranking them from highest to lowest.

According to data from Home.co.uk, while City are top dogs when it comes to football, selling prices in the M11 postcode have dropped by -26% from £141,739 to £105,00 since the season began last year.

This year’s Premier League Property Champion is Bournemouth, with property prices in the BH7 postcode up 18% over the course of the season.

City are joined in the relegation places by Huddersfield who have gained one place when compared to their footballing performance but is still going down with property in the HD1 postcode selling for -17% less now than when the season began.

Southampton claims the last relegation spot with property in the SO14 postcode selling for -9% less than the start of the season.

Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton claim the second and third spots with property prices up 9%, with Newcastle’s NE1 also seeing the same uplift to claim the last top four spot.

Prices in the St James' Park post code rose from £134,364 in 2018 to £146,625 this year, an increase of 9%.

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “While the actual Premier League remains fairly predictable when it comes to the top teams, the current property landscape is anything but.

"Political uncertainty continues to play its part and while some pockets are still performing very well, others continue to struggle.

"These drastic differences in price growth on a granular level demonstrate just how diverse the national market is and while regional cities like Manchester as a whole are performing very well, there are even areas within these more in demand locations that are seeing a lull.”