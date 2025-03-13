Newton Aycliffe engineering firm gives £10K to North East cancer charity

Durham Precision Engineering, led by Managing Director Peter Coates, has been a steadfast supporter of local cancer charity Team Solan for the past seven years, providing over £10,000 in financial contributions to help sustain its vital work across the North East.

The Newton Aycliffe firm donates £150 per month to Team Solan, making it easier for the charity to cover its core costs, including the monthly rent for its support premises. As the first business to commit to a standing order with Team Solan, Peter has pioneered an approach that offers long-term, reliable funding for the charity – a model he encourages other businesses to adopt.

Having known Team Solan’s founder, Mark Solan, since their school days, Peter was inspired by Mark’s dedication to helping individuals and families affected by cancer. He also has close friends and family members who have been impacted by the disease, making this cause deeply personal to him.

“Cancer touches so many lives, and what Team Solan does is truly remarkable,” said Peter Coates. “They don’t just offer one-size-fits-all assistance – they tailor support to each individual and their family, ensuring that no one faces cancer alone. I admire Mark’s energy, tenacity, and the real difference he is making in our community. As a small business, we may not always be able to make large one-off donations, but committing to a manageable monthly amount ensures Team Solan has ongoing support.”

Team Solan, which currently supports approximately 350 ‘warriors’ across the North East, provides personalised care to individuals diagnosed with cancer, their families, carers, and those who have lost loved ones. With an annual expenditure of around £330,000 and a small but dedicated team of nine paid part time staff, the charity relies heavily on donations and sponsorship from local businesses and individuals.

Mark Solan, Founder and CEO of Team Solan, expressed his gratitude for Peter’s unwavering support: “Peter and Durham Precision Engineering have been incredible supporters of our mission. Their monthly contribution has been a lifeline, helping us to cover essential costs and focus on what we do best – providing compassionate, tailored support to those battling cancer. If more businesses could commit to a similar model, it would make a world of difference to the sustainability of our services.”

Durham Precision Engineering, which employs 48 people in Newton Aycliffe, operates with strong people-centric values, ensuring staff well-being through private healthcare, life insurance, and flexible working hours. Peter’s commitment to employee welfare extends beyond his business, aligning closely with Team Solan’s focus on caring for individuals during their most challenging times.

Team Solan is always looking for new supporters. Businesses interested in contributing via a standing order or sponsorship can contact the charity directly to explore ways to get involved.