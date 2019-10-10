Nissan to end night shifts at its Washington plant - but workers told no jobs will be lost
All night shift jobs at Washington’s Nissan plant are set to end, but no jobs are believed to be lost as a result.
The news was announced on Wednesday, October 9, with Unite the Union saying it believed no jobs would be lost due to the change.
Workers may lose a shift allowance as a result. Three thousand employees currently work night shifts.
The move follows a decline in car sales and has raised fears of a knock-on effect in firms that supply Nissan with parts.
Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner said: “Unite has been aware of this announcement for some time and our officers and reps at the plant have been working hard to ensure that the full workforce is protected.
“As a result, no jobs will be lost with current demand being consolidated into the remaining day shifts.
“Protecting jobs and the families and communities that rely on them is what strong unions do and Unite has done that again here in very difficult circumstances.
“I’m incredibly proud of our Unite team that has worked so hard to make this happen”.
Nissan said last week that plans to build the Qashqai in Sunderland had not changed following speculation it could change its mind if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.
The company said that, along with other firms with major investments in the UK, it was waiting for clarity on what the future trading relationship between the UK and the EU will look like.
The Qashqai, Juke and electric Leaf models are made at the Washington plant.