The Castle, in Ashington, is on the market for around £620,000 – and its owner Timor Haghkar has shared his hopes to find the “perfect person” to take control so he can enjoy a quieter life.

Timor has owned the bed and breakfast, pub and restaurant for more than two decades, but is calling time on his years as landlord.

He hopes to pass the torch on to a younger couple or family, marking a new chapter in the life of the bustling bar.

Timor said: “The Castle is a thriving local business at the heart of a friendly community. It’s one of the busiest bars in Ashington, due in part to its location near to the town centre.

“It would be a great business for someone of a younger generation to run, because there’s a restaurant, a function room, eight bedrooms for bed and breakfast customers and a lovely two-bedroom living accommodation.

“I would love to continue running it myself, but I’m ready to retire and enjoy the rest of my life being waited on rather than doing the serving.

“My children aren’t interested in taking it over, they have other careers, so I’m hoping to find the perfect person to take the reins.”

Timor also hailed The Castle as a “fantastic place” to live and work.

The venue is being sold through Hilton Smythe Group.

Its CEO Gareth Smyth added: “Timor has created an amazing local community pub at The Castle, and it will be a great investment for anyone looking to run a hospitality venue.

“There is a tremendous opportunity for a new owner to complement the pub with a very popular Italian restaurant attached which is currently let to a sitting tenant.

“There is the potential for a new owner to run and manage the restaurant alongside the pub, creating a hospitality hub in the area.”