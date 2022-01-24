Omicron hardship grant launched for South Tyneside businesses

One-off grants of up to £2,000 may be available to businesses throughout South Tyneside that can show that they have been significantly impacted by the Omicron variant and ensuing restrictions and concerns.

South Tyneside Council has already distributed more than £52million in government grants and has received an Additional Restrictions Grant top-up allocation of £144,988 to fund this scheme.

Due to the limited amount of funding, grants will be allocated on a first come, first served basis to eligible firms, which must have been trading on 30 December 2021.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: "Since the start of the pandemic, we have distributed over £50m in direct grants to businesses, supporting them through some of the most challenging circumstances.

"The Omicron variant is the latest in a series of blows to hit struggling businesses, some of which were already on their knees. This hardship grant is available to any sector, provided they meet the eligibility criteria, but as it is very limited it will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

"These grants are intended to provide swift help to support cash flow and protect livelihoods. We hope it will provide a much-needed boost to those businesses who are successful."

It comes as Plan B restrictions lift in England, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid claiming the UK is ‘showing the world how to live with covid’.

However, concerns remain over the level of infections and the potential for more variants, with the North East having among the highest rates in the country.

And businesses in the area are continuing to try and recover after successive lockdowns and restrictions.

The application process for the hardship grants is live from 10am on Monday, January 24. For details of eligibility criteria, and to apply, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/omicronhardshipgrant

A further £978,00 for the Omicron Leisure and Tourism grant was confirmed. Businesses eligible for this fund have already been contacted, however anyone who believes they been missed should email [email protected]

