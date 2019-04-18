Costa Mediterranea

Picture special: Port of Tyne welcomes Costa Mediterranea as first cruise ship of the season

The Port of Tyne welcomed its first cruise ship of the season today, in the shape of the Costa Mediterranea.

The giant visitor is berthed at Northumbrian Quay in North Shields until 8pm tonight, when she sails for Ijmuiden as she continues its 13-day voyage around Northern Europe. Readers have been quick to send us their pictures of the 295.2m long vessel. You can share yours with us via Facebook, Twitter or emailing them to gazette.news@jpimedia.co.uk

The Costa Mediterranea sails past the Groyne into the Tyne.
The Costa Mediterranea is carrying more than 2,000 passengers and 900 crew members.
The Costa Mediterranea cruise ship arrives at the Port of Tyne this morning.
Port of Tyne Workers helping to berth the cruise ship Costa Mediterranea at Northumbian Quay at North Shields.
