Plans for beauty salon in former South Shields bank

A former bank site in South Shields could be transformed into beauty salon under new plans.

In recent weeks, a ‘change of use’ application was submitted for the former Lloyds Bank, in Prince Edward Road, at the Nook.

The site has remained vacant since the branch closed its doors in June 2017 due to falling customer numbers.

At the time of the closure, customers had their accounts realigned to King Street about two miles away.

Under new plans, the derelict lot could find a new lease of life as a ‘nail and beauty shop’.

According to documents submitted by the applicant, the new business is expected to create three jobs.

And proposed opening hours include 9am-6pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The public can submit comments to South Tyneside Council about the plans until Wednesday, May 15.

For more information, visit: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/35961/Search-planning-applications

—

Prince Edward Road South Shields. Picture: Google (2017)

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service