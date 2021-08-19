Rosie’s Cafe in Jarrow's Viking Centre will open a second premises in Ocean Road in South Shields at the end of August.

The new cafe, called Rosie’s II, will offer an upstairs function room alongside its catering services as it looks to host events such as weddings and christenings.

Manager Leanne Baker said taking over the building’s lease was an ‘exciting’ time for the business, which first opened in Jarrow six years ago.

Rosie's II Cafe, in Ocean Road, South Shields.

The 46-year-old grandmother said: “When I saw the sign go up on Friday (August 12) I had a lump in my throat because it is finally happening.

"It is just going to make life a lot easier for the outdoor catering as it gives us more room.

"It is going to be similar to what we are doing in Jarrow, with all the dinners we are doing now, but there will be a lot of new things as well.”

Rosie’s in Jarrow, which is owned by Leanne’s dad, Robert Baker, caters for events across South Tyneside and provides a daily meal delivery service.

The business plans to move all of its catering services to the new, bigger, premises in South Shields, but will continue to cater for customers across the region.

Rosie’s II will be able to both host and cater for functions in its upstairs function room, as well as the cafe itself, and will also have an alcohol licence.

The venue will undergo a revamp inside before it opens and many of the former Frankie’s staff will be taking on roles at the new cafe.

Manager Leanne said she ‘can’t wait’ to open: “I am from South Shields, I grew up on the Lawe Top and I always wanted to open the business in the town.

"I have had loads of nice messages from people who have seen the signs and that has been really nice. It is going to be brilliant."

Once an opening date has been confirmed, Rosie’s II will initially be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday.