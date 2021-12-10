South Shields FC director of business development and partnerships Jamie Williams with Dominic Minchella, who manages the Grill Bar at Haven Point, which is part of the Minchella & Co business.

The iconic brand of South Shields, Minchella and Co’s branding will appear at 1st Cloud Arena in the form of two advertising boards.

The family firm opened a factory in Ocean Road back in 1942 and now has two ice cream parlours and a numbers of outlets. In 2018 Minchella and Co were crowned the Ice Cream Association's Best Ice Cream in the UK.

The partnership with such an iconic South Shields brand further strengthens the club’s links with the town’s business community, which was augmented by the release of a Limited Edition Community Shirt in October.

A separate donation of £250 to Cancer Connections will be made by Minchella & Co as part of the company’s support of the club, charity and town.

Dominic is pleased that the collaboration has been boosted and that the Minchella name will take pride of place at 1st Cloud Arena.

He said: “We were very happy to support the club as it’s heading in the right direction.

“To have two boards in the centre of ground in front of the new stand is also a great thing, and we’re very excited about this partnership.”

South Shields FC Director of Business Development and Partnerships Jamie Williams said: “It is with delight that we welcome Minchella & Co as a new sponsor at the football club.

“The family company is a big name within the town, and to be working in partnership with such a well-respected local brand is fantastic.

“We will work with Minchella & Co as much as possible to promote each other’s work as we both share the same goal of giving something back to the community and making the town a wonderful place to be.

“Minchella & Co played a big part in supporting our launch campaign for the community shirt.

“Not only did they champion the shirt and the football club in a positive way, they also showed incredible generosity in donating £250 to Cancer Connections.

“This is further sign that we are entering into a hugely positive relationship with a local business that is run by wonderful people driven to make a positive difference.

“Here’s to a really bright future together.”

