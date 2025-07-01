Port of Tyne announces record-breaking financial results for 2024

The Port of Tyne has revealed record-breaking results for 2024.

The Port of Tyne, based in South Shields, has revealed an exceptional set of results for 2024 at External Connect, a stakeholder event at Gateshead’s BALTIC.

Over the course of 2024, the Port has delivered a strong annual trading performance despite continuing economic uncertainty.

Revenue increased by 21% to £67million, EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) rose by 21% to £16.8 million - the highest in a decade - and profit before tax rose by 73% to £4.4 million.

The strong business performance was underpinned by a strong development pipeline in 2024.

During the year, £14 million was invested in capital projects, including land acquisition, remediation and connectivity enhancements across key sites on the north and south banks of the port estate.

There was also significant increases in volumes across the organisation’s business units, including cargo handling, property, cruise and ferry, and offshore renewables.

Cruise operations alone had its best ever year with 72 calls, a 16% increase.

The Port of Tyne also made notable progress across its core pillars in 2024 as it continues to deliver its Tyne 2050 strategy.

Some of the key highlights include:

Matt Beeton, CEO at the Port of Tyne, has praised the efforts of everyone at the Port for helping to deliver a record-breaking 2024.

He said: “Our strong 2024 financial results reflect the hard work and dedication of all my colleagues, as we advance our vision to build a smart port and achieve net zero.

“Six years ago, the Port of Tyne set out its vision for the future and a strategy for change. Tyne 2050 continues to guide our modernisation agenda, supporting efforts to decarbonise, digitise and innovate across our business networks.

“This strong foundation allows us to keep investing for the future, enabling major projects like the proposed £923 million high-voltage cable production facility at the overhauled Tyne Renewables Terminal.

“This is key as we continue to build our market presence as a regional hub for clean energy development and deployment.”

