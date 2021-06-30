Unite has warned that six more battery factories urgently needed just to ‘stay at the races’.

Speaking at the Sunderland plant, Steve Turner said: “Today is a vital step forward in securing a cleaner, greener future for our industry.

“Nissan and this incredible workforce were determined that Sunderland should lead the pack as we transition to electric vehicles and today they have delivered.

“They have battled for years to convince the government to support and invest in UK battery manufacturing, and today’s very welcome announcement will bring much-needed job security to the plant and thousands of new skilled jobs to the region.

“Today is their victory and I am so proud of the role our union, Unite, played in supporting them every step of the way. But this fantastic first must not be the last.