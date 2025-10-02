Shields ferries to remain serviced and maintained on the Tyne by UK Docks
UK Docks director Gary Wilson said: “We are delighted to have been trusted again with ensuring the smooth operation of this iconic service.
“As a South Tyneside company, and with many of our staff drawn from the local workforce, we know exactly how important the Shields ferry is to its passengers - whether using it for work or simply to travel.
“It’s also an important part of the local economy, and so it's equally important that the ferries continue to function at the top of their game.
“We’re very familiar with both vessels, having worked on them previously, and we look forward to using that expertise to ensure they’re operating to the highest standards.”
Nexus, the public body which runs the service, operates two passenger ferries on the North Shields-South Shields route.
Both ferries - the Pride of the Tyne and the Spirit of the Tyne - underwent full services this year at UK Docks’ slipway in River Drive, South Shields, and the extended contract suits both organisations, with Nexus able to maintain its vessels without leaving Tyneside and a local company able to benefit from its neighbour.
The 32-year-old Pride of the Tyne underwent her annual service this summer as well as a refit overhaul on her two propulsion units, while the newer Spirit of the Tyne passed her annual service.
The works were extensive and required both vessels spending time out of the water on UK Docks’ slipway.
Gary Wilson said: “Our great working relationship with the Nexus engineering team meant that even facing challenges, we achieved both ferry services within the allotted Nexus maintenance periods.
Both vessels were assessed by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) certification and given a clean bill of health before returning to service. Maintenance of the ferries takes place annually to ensure they remain in safe and serviceable conditions at all times during passenger services.”
Kevin Leonard, Customer Services Operations Manager at Nexus, said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with UK Docks, who provide a vital role in delivering essential maintenance on the Shields Ferry.
"This new deal ensures that essential repairs on our two vessels will continue to be carried out on the River Tyne.”