Shields Gazette readers praise Hays Travel as they reopen Thomas Cook stores across North East
Hundreds of jobs at Thomas Cook have already been saved after Hays Travel agreed to buy the company's high street shops and some have already been reopened.
It was announced on Wednesday, October 9, that Hays Travel signed a deal with the Official Receiver and Special Managers from KPMG and had already employed more than 25% of the former Thomas Cook retail employees in a proposal to re-open the stores with immediate effect.
On Thursday, October 10, it was confirmed that some stores have already reopened including shops in Redcar, Alnwick, Morpeth, Teesside Park, Metro Centre Gateshead, Sunderland and Middlesbrough revealing that 769 staff had already been recruited.
Following this news, on Friday, October 11, John and Irene Hays, owners of travel agent Hays Travel, wowed the public with their appearance on Good Morning Britain.
Gazette readers have been keen to praise Hays Travel for its help with this major issue in the UK.
Dean Swan said: “The type of business people that should be celebrated. Well done that man and his wife. You've secured a lot of families’ Christmas and futures.”
Vicky Chisholm said: “Hays Travel comes the rescue and gets hero status-guaranteeing that people book with them. They have made a great business and money making move and nothing more.”
John Wright commented: “He will be on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list now.”
Steve Carr added: “Well done to this man. Great news and it just shows you nobody offers you more than Hays travel.”