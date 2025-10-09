Sky is the limit with building firm's new contract

A computer generated image of the new North East Space Skills Technology Centre.

The sky’s the limit for a booming building firm in South Tyneside as it celebrates winning a major contract.

Hebburn-based, Castle, has been appointed to supply all mechanical, electrical, public health and renewable services for Northumbria University’s game-changing North East Space Skills Technology Centre (NESST).

Located in the heart of Northumbria University’s Newcastle city campus, NESST is the result of a £50million investment with partners including the UK Space Agency and Lockheed Martin UK Space.

The centre will directly support over 350 jobs and inject over £260million into the North East economy over the next 30 years and aims to becoming a catalyst for the wider development of the UK space sector in the North East.

Castle managing director Andrew Dawson.

Castle – which is the main contractor for the ongoing multi-million project to build the new South Tyneside College campus in South Shields town centre – was appointed by main contractor, Sir Robert McAlpine.

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle, said: “Our thanks to Sir Robert McAlpine for placing its trust in our expertise and services.

"We look forward to building on our very strong relationship and to delivering an exceptional building.”

He added: “It is wonderful to work on a facility that is destined to provide amazing research and innovation and have a huge impact on the development of the UK space sector.

"The fact it will bring many hundreds of jobs is something that makes our involvement in this project all the more satisfying.”

Mark Gardham, sector director at Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “We are proud to be playing a central role in delivering the North East Space Skills and Technology Centre, a project that exemplifies the power of collaboration between academia, industry and innovation.

"NESST will not only transform the UK’s capabilities in space research and skills development, but also create lasting economic and social value for the North East.

"We’re delighted to be working with Castle and Northumbria University to bring this visionary facility to life.”

NESST aims to be a new national space centre that brings together industry and academia to work on internationally significant space research and technological developments.

It will have a role in putting the UK at the forefront of research and innovation in areas including optical satellite communications, space weather and space-based energy, and lead the way in providing specialist education and training.

The university’s former Wynne Jones building, which overlooks Newcastle’s central motorway, is being transformed to provide a home for NESST.

The centre, which is expected to open in 2026, will feature world-class laboratory, testing, teaching, collaboration and office spaces, and the surrounding public spaces will be extensively regenerated.

The scope of work for Castle includes the design, supply, installation and commissioning of mechanical systems consisting of above ground drainage, domestic services, low temperature and hot water heating.

It will also be responsible for the building’s underfloor heating, ventilation and air conditioning, incoming mains, thermal insulation and building management systems to monitor and control energy use and sprinklers.

Electrical works include, LV installations, fire and intruder alarms, security systems, lighting, including controls, earthing and EV charging.