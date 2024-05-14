South Shields bridal wear business sets up shop after securing Start Up Loan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Engaged Bridal Studio, a South Shields-based bridalwear business, has secured a Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank delivered by the British Enterprise Fund (BEF)

Founded in 2023 by Jade Richardson-Gage, Engaged Bridal Studio offers a wide range of high-quality designer sample wedding dresses at an affordable price to brides across the North East. Jade set up the business after hunting for her own designer wedding dress without the designer price tag and was inspired to help other brides in her position.

With ambitions to start a business offering bride-to-be’s the service she was looking for herself, Jade applied for a loan through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investment provided Engaged Bridal Studio with the initial funding it needed to set up a shop, helping to take the business from an idea to a brick-and-mortar store that is servicing brides across the region.

Engaged Bridal Studio has strong growth plans, with the business already expanding its team and positively impacting the local economy.

Now, customers in the North East can receive a personalised, 1:1 service, with the option to take home the dress of their choice on the same day, eliminating the several months wait time often associated with purchasing bridalwear.

The bridalwear business is focused on establishing itself as a prominent presence in the bridal fashion industry. Engaged Bridal Studio will continue to collaborate with suppliers to curate a collection of wedding dresses that will allow it to attract more customers and grow the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade Richardson-Gage founder of Engaged Bridal said: “After struggling to find a dress that fit my style and budget, I set up Engaged Bridal Studio so I could support brides across the North East in a way I wasn’t supported myself. I believe that every bride deserves to feel amazing on her special day, which is why I wanted to make finding the perfect dress an easier experience.

“I am so glad the British Enterprise Fund and the British Business Bank have helped to turn this vision into a reality through the Start Up Loans programme. Jane made the process of securing a loan simple and fast so I could focus on bringing Engaged Bridal Studio to life as quickly as possible.”

Jane Cusse, Investment Manager at the British Enterprise Fund said: “Jade's vision and commitment impressed us from day one. Her innovative 'take it away today' concept is a welcomed alternative that will be embraced by brides to be. We're proud to have played a part in this exciting start-up and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on brides in the region."