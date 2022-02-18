South Shields company lands huge offshore wind farm contract

Manufacturing company, Metec has been awarded a huge offshore contract to supply and install a 30-year cathodic protection system for what's set to be the 'UK's largest offshore wind tower factory'.

Metec UK was established in 2016 with sites in South Shields and Tunisia. The company manufactures equipment called sacrificial anodes for the long-term protection of steel piles, offshore jackets and foundations against corrosion used in the port and harbour, and offshore renewable energy industry.

The company secured a six-figure sum contract to supply and install sacrificial anodes for the development of the new quay in the Cromarty Firth, Scotland.

Graeme Crowe (central) with staff outside of Metec's manufacturing facility in South Tyneside

The company will provide around 400 Sacrificial anodes and Sealane Inshore, a commercial diving and marine civil engineering company, based in South Shields, will install them over the coming months.

Graeme Crow, Sales/Commercial Manager at Metec, said: "We're delighted to win this latest contract for another important project in the UK, having worked on 14 port projects in the last 12 months.

"With Metec being a fast-growing company and with heightened activity to build new and develop existing ports across the UK to accommodate renewable offshore facilities, the future is looking bright for us and there is huge potential in the offshore renewables industry. It's also great to bring Sealane Inshore along with us, championing another South Tyneside business and the North East's offer in the renewables industry."

Ryan Wilkinson, Director at Sealane Inshore, added: "We are pleased to be supporting Metec once again on another port project for the installation of a cathodic protection system. To share in Metec's success is great for South Tyneside and strengthens our position as a local diving contractor for future growth.

Cllr Mark Walsh, Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy at South Tyneside Council, said: "It's wonderful to see two South Tyneside-based companies come together to work on such an important project in the UK and ultimately strengthening our place in the offshore renewables industry. We look forward to seeing them continue to grow over the coming years."

