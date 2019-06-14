A South Tyneside energy firm has created a jobs boost at its Port of Tyne base.

The Green Energy Advice Bureau (GEAB), based at Atlantic House, Port of Tyne has announced 10 new jobs after a successful site move.

The energy consultancy firm is recruiting for a host of roles including energy consultants, lead generators and sales administrators for its new Port of Tyne headquarters.

GEAB, which employs over 100 staff at its South Shields head office, specialises in bespoke energy consultancy and helps customers negotiate on their business energy bills, in turn making them more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

While an understanding of the energy market is desirable for some positions, it is not essential as the business offers excellent training opportunities and potential for career development, with its GEAB Trainee Manager in Development (TMID) plan.

The Trainee Manager in Development scheme was set up as a pathway to promote talent from within and enables staff to gather key management skills, with a view to becoming a fully-fledged sales team manager in just six months.

Recent TMID inductee and corporate pricing specialist, Mark Storey said: “Since starting at GEAB just a few months I ago, I have already progressed from an Energy Consultant to a Corporate Pricing Specialist, and now am delighted to be involved in the TMID.

“Career development is bandied about by a lot of consultancies, but in my experience rarely does that happen.

“At GEAB I have seen first-hand the progression opportunities and urge anyone looking to take on a new challenge to join me here.”

Paul Cobb, managing director, commented: “Our latest recruitment drive comes shortly after moving to a new office space to cater for our exciting growth plans.

“We feel by recruiting additional sales experts it will allow us to continue to provide excellent customer service to our valued clients.”

He added: “Promoting from within has always been a huge target companywide and the management development plan has enabled us to find superb internal leadership and continue to grow with our nurtured talent.”

Candidates looking to apply should email a CV to: careers@greenpoweradvice.co.uk or visit https://www.greenpoweradvice.co.uk/careers/