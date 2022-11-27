South Shields estate agents set to transform into chocolate shop as part of Harton Village Christmas Fayre

Two local South Tyneside businesses, Susan Spokes Real Estate and The Canny Chocolate Company, are working together to bring a touch of chocolate magic to Harton Village for a special event this December.

On Thursday, December 1, Susan Spokes Real Estate, in Harton Village, will transform into a pop up shop for The Canny Chocolate Company as part of the Harton Village Christmas Fayre.

The fayre is organised by Harton Hub, a collection of business owners in the area working with St Peter’s Church in the village, and people in the community and raises funds for charitable causes.

Kevin Raey with Susan Spokes

Chocolatier Kevin Raey launched The Canny Chocolate company in 2020 and can’t wait to bring some Belgian specialties to Harton.

He said: “We are delighted to have been approached by Susan! To be able to offer a pop up chocolate shop for the evening is such an exciting prospect! All of our chocolate is handcrafted and we use the finest couverture Belgian chocolate. We are hoping to bring a little bit of Bruges to Harton and I am delighted that we can contribute to a fabulous local event.”

Kevin, 27, from South Shields, first launched his chocolatier business in September 2020 after being inspired during lockdown and it has grown to become a hit with the community ever since.

Kevin has been running the business online, making all kinds of chocolate treats from his home in South Shields and last year also opened a stall at South Shields Market.

Kevin at South Shields Market

The Canny Chocolate Company offers a number of different chocolate products, including truffles and Belgian chocolate buttons, as well as a chocolate fountain hire and wedding catering.

Harton Hub was originally formed in order for business owners to give something back to the village, with a long term goal of raising the profile of Harton.

Harton Village Christmas Fayre will take place on Thursday, December 1, running from 4.30pm - 9.30pm in Harton Village, South Shields.

