Zeera Indian Cuisine in Ocean Road has been crowned the Indian Restaurant of the Year, Tyne & Wear, in the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards and will be presented with their trophy in the New Year.

The awards, which have run nationally for 16 years, are recognised as one of the biggest honours in the hospitality industry.

This year has seen the introduction of regional awards to recognise smaller, independent businesses that are extremely successful on a local level.

Zeera

Zeera owner Shah Choudhury said: “What an absolute honour it is to receive this award.

“We are absolutely delighted. It’s a lovely thing to receive, especially after the horrendous 18 months we’ve just endured and we can’t thank the judges at Prestige enough for highlighting our restaurant as the worthy winners.”

Each year, both readers and contributors to the Corporate Livewire and LTG publications are invited to put forward companies, products, services and individuals they feel are deserving of recognition.

Zeera owner Sha Choudhury

All shortlisted companies are asked to support their nomination with evidence of their work, positive feedback from their clients, information on previous accreditation and recognition as well as highlighting the most outstanding parts of their businesses.

The judging panel base their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/ service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance.Now 500,000 Prestige member subscribers will be notified of all the winners countrywide.