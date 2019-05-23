South Tyneside business appeals for backing in national awards

Green Shift Educational Services needs you.

The South Tyneside business, which specialises in promoting the STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subject areas, is in the running for a major national award.

Green Shift Educational Services Angela Harrison, left, and Katie Devine, with their awards.

“We work throughout the whole North East,” said founder Angela Harrison.

“Our strongest area is South Tyneside. We have worked with over 15,000 youngsters aged from three–18 years old over the last three years.

“We aim to ignite that spark in them to engage them into the STEM subject areas.

“The UK is facing a national skills shortage and if this is not addressed we will fall behind the rest of the world and will need to rely on expertise from elsewhere.

“We believe our youngsters should become the skilled workforce gaining employment and professional careers in their local areas.

“We provide STEM workshops in schools (National Curriculum or enrichment based), after school science clubs, offer science teaching, Science CPD for primary school teachers, science parties, public engagement events and children’s holiday sessions.”

Physicist Angela and biologist Katie Devine are both experienced teachers and work with a number of volunteer university or college students.

“We have big ambitions for our future,” said Angela.

“We hope to secure a lot more funding and to collaborate with a lot more of our local businesses and long term we would love to develop a STEM centre in South Tyneside.

“We receive amazing support from South Tyneside council and from our local councillors. I am also a governor in a South Tyneside secondary school and was a GCSE physics examiner for a number of years.”

The business recently won the Innovation Award in England’s Business Awards – Tyne and Wear Region and his now gone through to the national finals which take place next month in York.

“We need our local community to support us with this by voting for us, using the link,” said Angela.

“We would love to bring this award back home to South Tyneside.”

To vote, visit http://englandsbusinessawards.co.uk/final-2019/ and vote for “Green Shift Educational Services Limited”.