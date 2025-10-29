Castle

A South Tyneside-based contractor has completed the build of a significant manufacturing facility in Northumberland for global brand Legrand, potentially bringing 100s of jobs to the area.

Last year the business confirmed plans to open a new electronics manufacturing hub in Northumberland, bringing 200 jobs to the local area, following planning approval. Castle has brought forward the 43,000 sq ft site at Nelson Park in Cramlington after being appointed by UK Land Estates.

The project saw multiple teams involved in a full construction programme, including architectural service through to statutory services and earthworks.

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle, which has its headquarters in Hebburn, said: "The project involved our deploying a wide range of expertise we have introduced into the business, one of the most recent being full architectural services.

"This wide-ranging capability, when combined with growing skills in areas such as sustainability and environmental management, means we are perfectly placed to win projects such as this one. It has been a pleasure to once again support UK Land Estates, with whom we have a long-established relationship, on a project that secures an international brand for the North East."

Adrian Bartle, construction director at UK Land Estates, added: "We have built a strong relationship with Castle which is based on trust and its track record of delivering high quality services across all projects it works on. This project is further evidence of that.

"The facility meets the highest possible energy efficiency standards and offers space for the global business to grow and flourish here in the North East."