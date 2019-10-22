South Tyneside Council jobs to apply for now
South Tyneside Council has plenty of jobs available for those fancying a change.
If you are looking to find yourself a new job in time for Christmas, here are some of the latest vacancies up for grabs from the council.
Lifeguard
Could you be the person to keep the public safe in pools and facilities?
Post 1 is 21 hours per week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 4.30pm to 8pm and on Thursday from 2pm to 9pm.
Post 2 is 28 hours per week on Monday and Tuesday from 4.30pm to 9pm, on Wednesday from 4.30pm to 10pm, on Thursday from 2pm to 10pm and on Friday from 4.30pm to 10pm.
Salary: £19,171
Location: Haven Point
Teacher
The Governors of St. Bede's RC Primary and Nursery School South Shields are looking for a part-time teacher for Year 2 pupils to start on January 1 2020.
Hours: 16.25 hours per week
Salary: MPS/UPS
Location: St Bede's RC VA Primary School
The council are also seeking maths and pastoral teachers in the area.
Exam Invigilator
Harton Academy are looking for a number of invigilators for December 2019 exams.
Salary: £9.36 per hour
Location: Harton Academy
Executive Team Assistant at South Tyneside Homes
South Tyneside Homes are looking for an Executive Team Assistant, to provide administrative and operational support and to deliver customer services for the company.
Salary: £20,342 to £21,163
Location: Middlefields
Social Workers
The council are seeking social workers for both adults and children as social care continues to change in the area.
The council’s social worker positions are career graded so progression is supported.
Adult
The role includes a range of interventions to supports adults with care and support needs and their families and carers.
Salary: £29,636 to £36,876
Location: Adults and Integrated Care Services
Children
This role involves people caring and working alongside local children while carrying out assessments, assessing risk, presenting evidence in court and reporting complex information.
Salary: £29,636 to £36,876
Location: Contact and referral, supporting and strengthening families and integrated looked after children
