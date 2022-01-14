Squad goals: South Shields Football Club among partners lined up to help boost borough job prospects

Enlisting the help the Mariners is part of a series of new recommendations put forward by South Tyneside Council’s Education and Skills Panel to help set out possible careers paths.

Speaking at Wednesday’s (January 12) meeting of the committee, local authority officers claimed existing jobs advice in schools was “not consistent” and does not reflect the “range of opportunities” available beyond further education.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields Town Hall

One of the new suggestions includes working with organisations which can reach those “furthest away from the jobs market” and equip them with skills, with South Shields Football Club highlighted as an example.

Cllr Audrey Huntley, chair of the panel, explained that the club is already aiding one school and have had pupils working with staff in “every role” they have for a week of experience.

She said: “We had a conversation with them, one of the things we talked about was children with special needs and they came to us with an offer.

“They have absolutely come through, it is a model and it is something they’re going to try and offer to other schools, an opportunity to get more of that experience.”

The latest recommendations also include providing a “toolkit” to schools, with guidance on contacting the business community to ensure they can have input to any careers advice on offer, such as for apprenticeships.

Finally, the proposals have recommended the local authority issues guidance on delivering quality work experience and developing a prospectus of “high quality opportunities”, as well as taking into account chances for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Council officers added they hope the steps will ensure young people are “ready for the world of work” and have a “full and clear map of what is available to them”.

The recommendations will now go before a future meeting of South Tyneside Council’s ruling cabinet to be formally approved.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.