From staff nurse to secretary, 19 jobs with South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust - and how you can apply

Staff Nurse (Tissue Viability)

Role: Working with the Tissue Viability Team, you will play a key role in overseeing the wound care product management system together with the provision of clinical support and wound management education to all staff to ensure appropriate use of dressings in line with the Wound Formulary.

You will also assist with audits, delivering comprehensive education & training, and collecting, collating and analysing wound care practice to produce reports to provide assurance that the Trust is making improvements in wound management and quality of care.

Hours: 18.75 hours per week (0.5 WTE), Monday – Friday.Salary: £24,214 to £30,112 pa

Highly Specialist Physiotherapist - Pelvic Health

Role: To provide physiotherapy intervention across Obstetrics, Urogynaecology, Urology, Colorectal and Pelvic pain specialties.This is an excellent opportunity for a candidate with advanced clinical reasoning skills and proven clinical and managerial expertise.

You will have high-level experience and skill in a range of complex conditions and comprehensive practical experience in this specialist field.

Hours: 26.25 hours per week

Salary: £37,570 to £43,772 pa pro-rata

Sister/Charge Nurse

Role: Providing specialist palliative care, advice and support to patients and carers in their own homes as well as residential and nursing homes.

Applicants must have teaching/mentorship qualification, experience of working with patients at end of life and be able to drive.

Hours: Twilight (415pm-midnight) and night duty (11.30pm-9am)

Salary: £30,401 to £37,267 pa

Recruitment Services Officer

Role: To work as part of the HR and OD Directorate's Employee Services Department, delivering a wide range of HR transactional services.

Applicants must have GCSE level pass at C grade or above in English and Mathematics (or equivalent) and NVQ Level 2 in Administration (or equivalent), working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. and basic knowledge and understanding of employment best practice and legislation.

Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Salary: £18,813 to £20,795 pa

Radiographer

Role: Applicants should be able to demonstrate excellent communication and interpersonal skills and understand the importance of following standard operating policies and procedures of work with a commitment to provide a high standard of service delivery and patient care as part of a multidisciplinary team.

Hours: Hours are full-time, 37.5 hrs per week, with an on-call commitment. Part-time hours are available on request.

Salary: £24,214 to £30,112 pa

Clinical Lead SALT

Role: To work closely with the clinical leads in dysphonia and laryngectomy to ensure services are taken forward. To support less experienced therapists through supervision and be involved in a range of teaching opportunities.

Applicants should be skilled in leading instrumental assessment clinics as well as having the drive to take the service forward. You will work as part of the MDT and will be key to implementing our strategy for rehabilitation, survivorship, patient engagement and research.

Hours: 31 hours per week

Salary: £44,606 to £50,819 pa

Junior Sister/Charge Nurse

Role: The successful candidate will be a RN with at least two years’ experience including significant experience working in Endoscopy setting, have a degree in a healthcare related subject (or working towards), Endo 21 competencies, safe sedation training and excellent interpersonal and leadership skills.

We are looking to recruit an enthusiastic and committed Registered Nurse with excellent communication and leadership skills to join our nursing team. The successful candidate will support both the Unit Manager and Junior Sister to provide patient centered, evidence based care; maintain high care standards.

Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Salary: £30,401 to £37,267 pa

Clinical Pharmacist

Role: Band 6 clinical pharmacist to work in three-month rotations through areas including cardiology/anticoagulation (including a pharmacist-led clinic); critical care; emergency care; respiratory; gastroenterology; endocrinology; general surgery and trauma and orthopedics. Here you will be in contact with the same patients throughout their stay and beyond, spending time on clinical delivery with minimal dispensing activity.

Hours: 37.5 per week plus emergency duty commitment. Seven-day working including weekends, late nights and bank holidays.Salary: £30,401 to £37,267 pa

Junior Nurse Practitioner

Role: The post holder will work autonomously, using advanced and enhanced skills, assessing individual patient needs and will be responsible for managing a range of skin conditions, as part of the Community Dermatology service based at Bunny Hill.

Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Salary: £30,401 to £37,267 pa

Deputy Ward Manager x2

Role: Applicants should be experienced and knowledgeable with a passion for caring for acute stroke patients. The successful candidate will be a registered nurse (adult) with relevant experience and desirably have a recognised qualification appropriate to this role. It is essential that the applicant has a teaching and assessing qualification.

Hours per week – 37.5 hours per weekSalary: £30,401 to £37,267 pa

Team Leader

The post holder will work alongside the other team leads and be a specialised resource, within the COTE and Neurological team. They will be committed to planning and developing the service and provide evidenced based interventions and leadership within the team.

Applications are invited from Chartered physiotherapists with HCPC registration, those with experience of working within a leadership role, with advanced clinical skills within this specialty and those willing to work flexibly in response to changing circumstances.

Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Salary: £37,570 to £43,772 pa

Registered Nurse – Haven Court.

Role: Working under the direction of the Registered Manager/Deputies, you will oversee the effective delivery of the service on a daily basis, liaise with families and other agencies and represent the best interests of the service users.

Hours: Various

Salary: £35,895 (pro rata for part time)

Specialist Physiotherapist - Pelvic Health

Role: To work as part of the Pelvic Health Team across the Trust, initially within the Musculoskeletal Service at Sunderland Royal Hospital, providing ante-natal and post-natal intervention and also the treatment of patients with bladder and bowel disturbances, sexual dysfunction and pelvic pain.

Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Salary: £30,401 to £37,267 pa

Patient Flow Co-ordinator/Night Matron

Role: Applicants should be B6 or B7 Nurses with patient flow management experience. The successful applicant will require excellent communication skills, recent experience at band 6 or band 7, willingness to work flexibly, good understanding of the goals and strategic direction of emergency and urgent care and evidence of continuous professional development.

Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Salary: £37,570 to £43,772 pa

Physiotherapy Assistant

Role: To be trained to work alongside the established and experienced Orthopaedic In-patient Physiotherapy Team. You will give support to the qualified physiotherapists to provide physiotherapy treatment to patients on the Orthopaedic In-patient wards and also provide support with administrative duties.

Hours: 35 hours per week

Salary: £17,652 to £19,020 pa pro-rata

Personal Medical Secretary

Role to provide personal medical secretary support to the team of Oral Maxillofacial surgeons in the directorate of Head and Neck.

Applicants must have excellent organisational skills, be extremely efficient and be able to work under pressure as part of a large team and to tight deadlines. You must be able to prioritise and manage a busy workload and be committed to delivering the best care to patients. AMSPAR Diploma is desirable but not essential, however you must have worked in a medical setting, have sound knowledge of medical terminology and possess RSA level 3 text processing/typewriting OCR/RSA3 equivalent and be able to demonstrate superb medical audio-typewriting skills.

Hours: 30 hours per week

Salary: £21,089 to £23,761 pa

Gastro Admin Assistant

Role: The successful candidate will support the secretarial teams and clinicians. They will be expected to be warm and welcoming, ensuring that our patients have a first class service from the moment they make contact with the service.

Applicant should possess excellent audio typing skills, supported by an RSA 2 qualification or equivalent qualification. Basic Numeracy and literacy skills are essential to the post along with some experience of working within a busy office environment.

Hours: 18 hours to be worked full day Tuesday and Thursday and a Wednesday PM

Salary: £17,652 to £19,020 PRO RATA

Renal Administration Assistant

Role: Predominantly to support the secretarial team and clinicians with typing clinics, appointments, cashing up clinics and telephone queries.

The successful applicant with possess excellent audio typing skills, supported by an RSA 2 qualification or equivalent qualification. Basic Numeracy and literacy skills are essential to the post along with some experience of working within a busy office environment.

Hours: 36 hours per week

Salary: £17,652 to £19,020

Personal Secretary and Scheduling Coordinator

Role: Provide administrative support for the audiology department including management of referrals, scheduling of appointments, monitoring of waiting times (both diagnostic and treatment), meeting organisation, diary management and admin support for the Head of Service and other senior staff.

We are a busy service but like to pride ourselves on being a friendly hard-working team.

Hours: 20 hours per week

Salary: £18,813 to £20,795 PRO RATA