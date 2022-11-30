During December, The Steamboat pub, at the Mill Dam in South Shields, will fundraise for the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade and Beach Access North East, encouraging donations for the two good causes with raffles, live music and a special charity night this week.

To begin the fundraising month, the pub will be holding a charity night on Friday, December 2, featuring live music and raffles to encourage donations for pub-goers and regulars.

Landlady of The Steamboat, Kath Brain, took over the pub in 2020, 20 years after starting work there as a barmaid, and is excited to begin fundraising for two important charities.

The Steamboat landlady Kath Brain.

She said: “It’s for a great pair of causes and we’re keen to do what we can to support both of them throughout the whole month – we know our regulars will be more than happy to get involved too.”

Pub regular and musician Geoff Harrison has organised music for the night, which will come from his own band, Blue Moon and a number of local artists.

He added: “I’m a local guy and the lifeboat association here do a really great job. They save lives with cliff rescues, water rescues and wheelchair access is another one that really deserves some support

The Steamboat, South Shields

“We’re really looking forward to Friday. The steamboat is a very traditional pub that has a great community spirit that is really genuine. It should be a great night.”

The Steamboat is one of South Shields most popular and historic pubs and is a Grade II-listed building, winning the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) best pub award on numerous occasions.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade provides a 24/7 Search and Rescue service and has been operating since 1866.

The organisation is run entirely by volunteers who rely on fundraising to support their work.

