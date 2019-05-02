Students take learning into the real world with help from Hebburn-based ENGIE

A South Tyneside firm has given three students an insight into the world of work.

The trio of Sunderland College students got a chance to put their studies into practice as they got on-the-job experience with Hebburn energy and regeneration specialist ENGIE.

Work shadowing is a great opportunity for students to gain an insight in to the world of work, gain new skills and increase their knowledge about employment opportunities and career paths open to them. Lisa Coverdale

Erin Atack, Lauren Nicholson and Heidi Forse – who are currently studying for their A-Levels – joined members of the company’s Resident Liaison Officer (RLO) team to get a flavour of how their classroom learning can be applied in practice in the workplace.

Shadowing the team through their normal day of work, the students got a wide rage of experience of working on sites, customer liaison and how the RLOs develop relationships with the local community involved in on-going ENGIE projects.

In addition, they also joined the team at its monthly team meeting where they took part in Autism Awareness Training.

The scheme is a key company initiative to help staff understand the needs of residents with autism, including how building work can be tailored to minimise any negative impact it might have on them.

The students also joined colleagues from ENGIE partner Gentoo to take part in a community clean-up project at Doxford Park to support by the Keep Britain Tidy campaign.

For Heidi, who is studying Criminology, Psychology and Health & Social Care, the opportunity to add on-the-job experience was one not to be missed.

She said: “It has been interesting to meet new people and get an understanding of how businesses like ENGIE work with members of the public from a range of different backgrounds.

“Having the experience of working with the RLO team has given me a good knowledge of the workplace as well as highlighting what options are available to me after I’ve finished my A-Levels.”

ENGIE’s RLO Team Manager Lisa Coverdale said the three teenagers had benefited from a chance to see how their skills could be used in the workplace.

“Work shadowing is a great opportunity for students to gain an insight in to the world of work, gain new skills and increase their knowledge about employment opportunities and career paths open to them,” she said.

“It was great to work with Erin, Lauren and Heidi and we all wish them every success in the future.”