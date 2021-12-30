Successful South Shields business Delhi 6 to open new Indian tapas restaurant in former Barr Porter
The owner of one of Ocean Road’s most popular Indian restaurants have revealed they are expanding with a second site.
Shah Lalon Amin has had great success since setting up Delhi 6 in his father’s former restaurant three years ago, and recently won the prestigious Best Asian Restaurant in the North East award at the national Asian Curry Awards.
Now he’s got the keys to the former Barr Porter bar in Dean Road which he’s going to turn into the town’s first dedicated Indian tapas restaurant.
Lalon said: “We’ve been wanting to expand and this site is perfect because we wanted a place where people can sit downstairs in the bar and go upstairs to a restaurant.
"Delhi 6 has its own uniqueness and this site will have its own uniqueness too, it’s a beautiful old building and we’ll be keeping that feel to it.”
Works will begin soon to create the new restaurant, which has a working title of Delhi 6 Rooms, with a view to opening in February or March.
Lalon has posted about the venture on the business’ social media channels and he says the response has been incredible.
"We’re so happy with people’s response so far, it’s a very exciting time for us,” said the businessman.
Speaking about the menu at the new site, he said: “Customers have said for a while that they like Indian tapas as it means they get to try lots of different flavours.
"We’ve ran Indian tapas menus at the original Delhi 6 and they’ve always been popular so we knew the demand was there.”
A range of gins, Prosecco and cocktails will be available in the lounge downstairs, with the tapas menu available upstairs.
In its three years of trading, Delhi 6 has racked up numerous awards, as well as featuring in the finals of a national catering show.
During the difficult lockdown months, the team supported the local community by offering free meals to elderly residents who were self isolating.
Its latest venture, a Westoe landmark, opened as Barr Porter bar and Thai restaurant in September 2020 and had previously operated as Mason’s Gin Bar.