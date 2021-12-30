The team have the keys to the new site at the former Barr Porters

Shah Lalon Amin has had great success since setting up Delhi 6 in his father’s former restaurant three years ago, and recently won the prestigious Best Asian Restaurant in the North East award at the national Asian Curry Awards.

Now he’s got the keys to the former Barr Porter bar in Dean Road which he’s going to turn into the town’s first dedicated Indian tapas restaurant.

Lalon said: “We’ve been wanting to expand and this site is perfect because we wanted a place where people can sit downstairs in the bar and go upstairs to a restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delhi 6 owner Shah Lalon Amin has had great success with Delhi 6

"Delhi 6 has its own uniqueness and this site will have its own uniqueness too, it’s a beautiful old building and we’ll be keeping that feel to it.”

Works will begin soon to create the new restaurant, which has a working title of Delhi 6 Rooms, with a view to opening in February or March.

Lalon has posted about the venture on the business’ social media channels and he says the response has been incredible.

"We’re so happy with people’s response so far, it’s a very exciting time for us,” said the businessman.

The historic building is a Westoe landmark

Speaking about the menu at the new site, he said: “Customers have said for a while that they like Indian tapas as it means they get to try lots of different flavours.

"We’ve ran Indian tapas menus at the original Delhi 6 and they’ve always been popular so we knew the demand was there.”

A range of gins, Prosecco and cocktails will be available in the lounge downstairs, with the tapas menu available upstairs.

In its three years of trading, Delhi 6 has racked up numerous awards, as well as featuring in the finals of a national catering show.

The building has lots of period features

During the difficult lockdown months, the team supported the local community by offering free meals to elderly residents who were self isolating.

Its latest venture, a Westoe landmark, opened as Barr Porter bar and Thai restaurant in September 2020 and had previously operated as Mason’s Gin Bar.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.