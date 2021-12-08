Aladdin will fly into Sunderland Empire next Christmas

It’s been revealed that the theatre in High Street West will stage Aladdin from Friday, December 9, 2022 to Monday, January 2, 2023.

For the third year running, it will star Miss Rory and Tom Whalley, as Widow Twankey and the jester, with more casting to be announced in the coming months.

Tickets will go on sale to groups and ATG theatre card holders at 10am on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, with general booking opening at noon on Friday, December 10.

In the meantime, rehearsals are in full swing for this year’s panto, Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs, which opens on Friday, December 10.

:: Aladdin flies into the Sunderland Empire from Friday 9 December 2022 – Monday 2 January 2023. Tickets priced from £13* are available from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 7615* or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland*